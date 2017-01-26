Robert Church leads Saskatchewan Rush...

Robert Church leads Saskatchewan Rush to victory over Vancouver Stealth

CBC News

Robert Church had four goals and added two assists as the Saskatchewan Rush bested the Vancouver Stealth 16-12 in National Lacrosse League action on Friday. Adam Jones struck twice and had three helpers for Saskatchewan , while Mark Matthews had eight assists during the game in Saskatoon.

Saskatchewan

