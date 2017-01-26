Robert Church leads Saskatchewan Rush to victory over Vancouver Stealth
Robert Church had four goals and added two assists as the Saskatchewan Rush bested the Vancouver Stealth 16-12 in National Lacrosse League action on Friday. Adam Jones struck twice and had three helpers for Saskatchewan , while Mark Matthews had eight assists during the game in Saskatoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|On cross-country tour, Trudeau hears growing an...
|37 min
|waste of cash trip
|1
|Packed house at prime minister's forum in Winnipeg
|3 hr
|Will Nott - Conse...
|3
|UPDATE 1-Crews seek source of Saskatchewan oil ...
|Jan 24
|nice goin NOT
|1
|Drop a puck, become a Canuck -- new citizens to...
|Jan 21
|Arian
|2
|What a blood plasma-for-profit clinic means for...
|Jan 14
|I Forgot My Shoes
|1
|Relocating to Saskatoon
|Jan 10
|MsB1981
|1
|ASC Issues Warning About Mexican Real Estate Se... (Dec '07)
|Jan 8
|OHCAn
|382
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC