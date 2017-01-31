Regina's efforts to address homelessness 'disjointed' say advocates
A Tuesday memorial was held in Regina to remember those who have lost their lives to the effects of homelessness. A gathering was held in Victoria Park in Regina on Tuesday night to remember people who have lost their lives to the effects of homelessness.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10)
|5 hr
|Liars
|2
|Wage rollback in Saskatchewan could be messy: L...
|5 hr
|H8 Brad Wall corr...
|1
|On cross-country tour, Trudeau hears growing an...
|19 hr
|The Macadamia Nut
|16
|Michaela Pereira (Jun '09)
|Sun
|Andrew
|61
|Packed house at prime minister's forum in Winnipeg
|Jan 29
|Henry Standing Bear
|5
|ASC Issues Warning About Mexican Real Estate Se... (Dec '07)
|Jan 28
|Justine Tyme
|383
|UPDATE 1-Crews seek source of Saskatchewan oil ...
|Jan 24
|nice goin NOT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC