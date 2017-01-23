Regina woman calling for city to change road name with colonial ties
'The name Buffalo Avenue is important for triggering that blood memory so that people can remember their cultural identity and their relationship to the buffalo,' said Joely BigEagle-Kequahtooway. A Regina woman is asking the city to change the name of one of its most well-travelled roads as part of its work to live up to the Truth and Reconciliation process.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drop a puck, become a Canuck -- new citizens to...
|Sat
|Arian
|2
|What a blood plasma-for-profit clinic means for...
|Jan 14
|I Forgot My Shoes
|1
|Relocating to Saskatoon
|Jan 10
|MsB1981
|1
|ASC Issues Warning About Mexican Real Estate Se... (Dec '07)
|Jan 8
|OHCAn
|382
|What could be better than Moose Jaw, with a Reg... (Jun '10)
|Jan 7
|mjpast
|53
|Canada by train in winter reveals dazzling Grea... (Dec '15)
|Dec '16
|Come4It
|2
|Introducing Fastest Mobile Networks Canada 2016 (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|RDL
|4
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC