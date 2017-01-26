Regina Sexual Assault Centre administrator charged with fraud
Debra House, an administrator with the Regina Sexual Assault Centre, has been charged with fraud, forgery and theft. On June 22, 2016, the Regina Police Service commercial crimes unit received a tip that a female senior employee at a "non-government human services agency" - which it didn't name in a press release - had defrauded the organization of funds.
