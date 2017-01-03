Regina murder trial begins in case of teen death on Halloween 2013
Nolen Boyd Tanner, 18, was identified by police as the man shot to death following a Halloween party in 2013. Jury members are currently being selected for the trial of Elijah Noname at the Court of Queen's Bench in Regina.
