Regina artist Andrew Salgado's paintings on display in England
Andrew Salgado's artwork will be featured in London at an exhibit called Andrew Salgado: TEN Regina artist Andrew Salgado is the youngest artist to have an exhibit at the Canadian High Commission in London, England. He doesn't like to call it a retrospective as he is only 34 years old, but the art show features his work over his last 10 years as a professional artist - a decade which has seen his rapid rise on the international art scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drop a puck, become a Canuck -- new citizens to...
|Sat
|Arian
|2
|What a blood plasma-for-profit clinic means for...
|Jan 14
|I Forgot My Shoes
|1
|Relocating to Saskatoon
|Jan 10
|MsB1981
|1
|ASC Issues Warning About Mexican Real Estate Se... (Dec '07)
|Jan 8
|OHCAn
|382
|What could be better than Moose Jaw, with a Reg... (Jun '10)
|Jan 7
|mjpast
|53
|Canada by train in winter reveals dazzling Grea... (Dec '15)
|Dec '16
|Come4It
|2
|Introducing Fastest Mobile Networks Canada 2016 (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|RDL
|4
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC