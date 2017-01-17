Regina artist Andrew Salgado's painti...

Regina artist Andrew Salgado's paintings on display in England

Read more: CBC News

Andrew Salgado's artwork will be featured in London at an exhibit called Andrew Salgado: TEN Regina artist Andrew Salgado is the youngest artist to have an exhibit at the Canadian High Commission in London, England. He doesn't like to call it a retrospective as he is only 34 years old, but the art show features his work over his last 10 years as a professional artist - a decade which has seen his rapid rise on the international art scene.

