RCMP commander applauds officer who convinced La Loche, Sask., shooter to surrender
The RCMP's incident commander during last year's shooting in La Loche, Sask., is commending the officer who raced into the school to stop the bloodshed. When a single RCMP officer sped to the main entrance of La Loche Community School in northern Saskatchewan after the shooting last January, four people were already dead and seven wounded.
