Premier says Keystone XL good for Sask. economy but some raise environmental concerns

Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall is applauding the decision by U.S. President Donald Trump to move forward with the Keystone XL pipeline. Saskatchewan's premier said he welcomes a decision by U.S. President Donald Trump to push forward with construction of the controversial Keystone XL pipeline In a written statement today, Premier Brad Wall said that this was a "win for both our countries' energy industries, for energy consumers and for energy security."

