Power out in downtown Regina and east of downtown
SaskPower is reporting a major power outage affecting a large part of Regina, including the downtown and neighbourhoods east of the downtown. The power utility said repair crews had been dispatched.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drop a puck, become a Canuck -- new citizens to...
|10 hr
|Arian
|2
|What a blood plasma-for-profit clinic means for...
|Jan 14
|I Forgot My Shoes
|1
|Relocating to Saskatoon
|Jan 10
|MsB1981
|1
|ASC Issues Warning About Mexican Real Estate Se... (Dec '07)
|Jan 8
|OHCAn
|382
|What could be better than Moose Jaw, with a Reg... (Jun '10)
|Jan 7
|mjpast
|53
|Canada by train in winter reveals dazzling Grea... (Dec '15)
|Dec '16
|Come4It
|2
|Introducing Fastest Mobile Networks Canada 2016
|Dec '16
|RDL
|4
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC