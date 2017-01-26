PotashCorp Wintershines kicks off wit...

PotashCorp Wintershines kicks off with kilt skate in Saskatoon

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

It was a relatively warm day outside for Saskatchewan's premiere winter festival and some took advantage by heading out to the Cameco Meewasin Skating Rink. On Saturday afternoon, Saskatoon took part in the third annual "Sir John A's Great Canadian Kilt Skate," which celebrates Canada's first prime minister.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saskatchewan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michaela Pereira (Jun '09) 47 min Andrew 61
News On cross-country tour, Trudeau hears growing an... 11 hr Hawaiian Pineapple 7
News Packed house at prime minister's forum in Winnipeg 19 hr Henry Standing Bear 5
News ASC Issues Warning About Mexican Real Estate Se... (Dec '07) Sat Justine Tyme 383
News UPDATE 1-Crews seek source of Saskatchewan oil ... Jan 24 nice goin NOT 1
News Drop a puck, become a Canuck -- new citizens to... Jan 21 Arian 2
News What a blood plasma-for-profit clinic means for... Jan 14 I Forgot My Shoes 1
See all Saskatchewan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saskatchewan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Saskatchewan

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,172 • Total comments across all topics: 278,380,304

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC