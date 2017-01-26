Packed house at prime minister's forum in Winnipeg
There are 1 comment on the CBC News story from 1 hr ago, titled Packed house at prime minister's forum in Winnipeg.
Dozens of Winnipeggers lined up down the block for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's appearance at the University of Winnipeg on Thursday. The forum, which is set to start at 3:45 p.m., followed a media conference that started at 2:15, also held at the University of Winnipeg.
Winnipeg, Canada
#1 10 hrs ago
JUSTIN TRUDEAU CONNECTS with STUDENTS in WINNIPEG !
.
What do you Expect .. Rhoda Ambrosia ?
JUSTIN TRUDEAU .. IS ... The Great Teacher after all !
