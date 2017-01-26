Packed house at prime minister's foru...

Packed house at prime minister's forum in Winnipeg

There are 1 comment on the CBC News story from 1 hr ago, titled Packed house at prime minister's forum in Winnipeg. In it, CBC News reports that:

Dozens of Winnipeggers lined up down the block for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's appearance at the University of Winnipeg on Thursday. The forum, which is set to start at 3:45 p.m., followed a media conference that started at 2:15, also held at the University of Winnipeg.

JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA

Winnipeg, Canada

#1 10 hrs ago
JUSTIN TRUDEAU CONNECTS with STUDENTS in WINNIPEG !
.
What do you Expect .. Rhoda Ambrosia ?

JUSTIN TRUDEAU .. IS ... The Great Teacher after all !
