'No heat in the bar,' and other unusual 911 calls to RCMP
She said 911 call takers have a screening protocol they use to quickly determine the urgency of a call and if there is a need for police, fire or ambulance. "We do ask if it is an emergency and we do ask what is going on," she said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What a blood plasma-for-profit clinic means for...
|17 hr
|I Forgot My Shoes
|1
|Relocating to Saskatoon
|Jan 10
|MsB1981
|1
|ASC Issues Warning About Mexican Real Estate Se... (Dec '07)
|Jan 8
|OHCAn
|382
|What could be better than Moose Jaw, with a Reg... (Jun '10)
|Jan 7
|mjpast
|53
|Canada by train in winter reveals dazzling Grea... (Dec '15)
|Dec 20
|Come4It
|2
|Introducing Fastest Mobile Networks Canada 2016
|Dec 17
|RDL
|4
|Man charged with murder on Little Black Bear Fi...
|Dec 17
|Problem Child
|1
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC