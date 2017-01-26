Navy officer in Kingston, Ont., charged with sexual assault, criminal harassment
The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service says Lt. Brendan Ryan has been charged in connection with a reported assault against a civilian victim at Canadian Forces Base Moose Jaw in May 2012.
