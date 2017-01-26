N.B. urged to ban blood plasma sales as Moncton clinic nears completion
New Brunswick is being urged to ban blood plasma sales, even as a for-profit Ontario company says it is weeks away from opening a clinic in the Maritime province. Canadian Plasma Resources, which pays qualified donors between $25 and $100 per donation, said Wednesday its Moncton, N.B., clinic is almost ready, although it hasn't yet received federal approval.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UPDATE 1-Crews seek source of Saskatchewan oil ...
|Tue
|nice goin NOT
|1
|Drop a puck, become a Canuck -- new citizens to...
|Jan 21
|Arian
|2
|What a blood plasma-for-profit clinic means for...
|Jan 14
|I Forgot My Shoes
|1
|Relocating to Saskatoon
|Jan 10
|MsB1981
|1
|ASC Issues Warning About Mexican Real Estate Se... (Dec '07)
|Jan 8
|OHCAn
|382
|What could be better than Moose Jaw, with a Reg... (Jun '10)
|Jan 7
|mjpast
|53
|Canada by train in winter reveals dazzling Grea... (Dec '15)
|Dec '16
|Come4It
|2
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC