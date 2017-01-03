More than 142 grams of heroin seized ...

More than 142 grams of heroin seized in Regina

According to police, three men were arrested on Jan. 5 due to a continued drug investigation by the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit Saskatchewan. Police searched a residence in the 1700 block of Dewdney Avenue East and another on Alport Crescent.

Saskatchewan

