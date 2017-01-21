More child pornography charges laid against Saskatoon teacher Rhett Lundgren
The 39-year-old was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography on Thursday, after police allegedly found child pornography on devices seized from the teacher on Dec. 8, 2016. Lundgren has also been charged with sexual exploitation relating to an alleged incident involving a student at a school where he was a teacher in 2009.
