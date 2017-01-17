More child pornography charges for Saskatoon teacher Rhett Lundgren
Members of the Saskatchewan internet child exploitation unit arrested Lundgren on Thursday and charged him with possession of child pornography. Police allege child pornography was found on devices seized from Lundgren on Dec. 8, 2016 when he was arrested and charged with arranging to commit a sexual offence against a child and attempting to access child pornography.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drop a puck, become a Canuck -- new citizens to...
|2 hr
|Arian
|2
|What a blood plasma-for-profit clinic means for...
|Jan 14
|I Forgot My Shoes
|1
|Relocating to Saskatoon
|Jan 10
|MsB1981
|1
|ASC Issues Warning About Mexican Real Estate Se... (Dec '07)
|Jan 8
|OHCAn
|382
|What could be better than Moose Jaw, with a Reg... (Jun '10)
|Jan 7
|mjpast
|53
|Canada by train in winter reveals dazzling Grea... (Dec '15)
|Dec '16
|Come4It
|2
|Introducing Fastest Mobile Networks Canada 2016
|Dec '16
|RDL
|4
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC