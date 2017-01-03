Mitchell denied bail again

A 26-year-old Canora man who allegedly evaded police in a high-speed pursuit in October 2016 and faces numerous charges including auto theft, dangerous driving and firearms offences, has been remanded in custody again. Darren Mitchell appeared self-represented in Yorkton Provincial Court December 29 for a bail hearing after firing his Legal Aid counsel the previous day.

