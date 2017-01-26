Miss Universe Canada calls out body s...

Miss Universe Canada calls out body shamers: 'This is not OK'

The 23-year-old beauty pageant queen from Moose Jaw, Sask. is about to compete for the Miss Universe title in the Philippines, where she's using her platform to speak out against critics who've bashed her 135-pound, 5'9" tall figure.

