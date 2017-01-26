Miss Canada to body-shamers: 'My body is not naturally lean and that's OK'
The 23-year-old beauty queen is standing up to bullies who criticized her size, admonishing her for gaining weight since winning the Miss Canada pageant last summer. "I was recently asked, 'What happened to you? Why have you gained weight? You are losing points,'" Bearchell, from Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, wrote on Instagram .
Start the conversation, or Read more at IVillage.
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Packed house at prime minister's forum in Winnipeg
|6 hr
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|1
|UPDATE 1-Crews seek source of Saskatchewan oil ...
|Jan 24
|nice goin NOT
|1
|Drop a puck, become a Canuck -- new citizens to...
|Jan 21
|Arian
|2
|What a blood plasma-for-profit clinic means for...
|Jan 14
|I Forgot My Shoes
|1
|Relocating to Saskatoon
|Jan 10
|MsB1981
|1
|ASC Issues Warning About Mexican Real Estate Se... (Dec '07)
|Jan 8
|OHCAn
|382
|What could be better than Moose Jaw, with a Reg... (Jun '10)
|Jan 7
|mjpast
|53
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC