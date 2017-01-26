Military aircraft crashes in southern...

Military aircraft crashes in southern Saskatchewan; two pilots safely eject

7 hrs ago

A spokeswoman for National Defence says two pilots have safely ejected from a military plane that crashed near a base in southern Saskatchewan. Jessica Lamirande says a CT-156 Harvard II training aircraft crashed about 10:30 a.m. in the vicinity of 15 Wing Moose Jaw.

Saskatchewan

