Meth, cocaine found in Moose Jaw home, 3 charged
Moose Jaw police have charged three with drug offences after methamphetamine and cocaine were found in a home. Police said they located cocaine, methamphetamine and a firearm in the residence on the 1200 block of Iroquois Drive, south of the railyards.
