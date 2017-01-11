Man accused of killing Celeste Yawney returns to court

Duran Redwood, who was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Celeste Yawney, a 33-year-old Regina woman, in 2015, is back in court this week. According to information from the Court of Queen's Bench, Redwood - who was 26 at the time he was charged - will appear with a legal aid lawyer for what is described as a voir dire, a legal term describing matters that need the examination and attention of a judge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.