Lloydminster truck wash frustrated with Alberta carbon tax
An Alberta businessman says the small business tax cut the province has brought in, does not go far enough to help him deal with the carbon tax. Greg Jones is the GM of Trans-Canada Truck Wash in Lloydminster and told Global News he's dealing with competition from similar businesses on the Saskatchewan side of Lloyd.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 900 CHML AM.
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canada by train in winter reveals dazzling Grea... (Dec '15)
|Dec 20
|Come4It
|2
|Introducing Fastest Mobile Networks Canada 2016
|Dec 17
|RDL
|4
|Man charged with murder on Little Black Bear Fi...
|Dec 17
|Problem Child
|1
|Missing Regina man dies hours after being found...
|Dec 17
|Problem Child
|1
|Prairie-based online food delivery firm SkipThe...
|Dec 16
|no Picnic out there
|1
|Winnipeg startup SkipTheDishes gobbled up by Br...
|Dec 16
|Gordo Munsinger
|1
|The bizarre reason John Diefenbaker is entombed...
|Dec 16
|Saskatoon Sojourn...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC