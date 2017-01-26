Legionnaires fall twice to Mintos

Legionnaires fall twice to Mintos

Hunter Lamb and the Swift Current Legionnaires lost both games to the visiting Prince Albert Mintos over the weekend. Southwest Booster photo by Steven Mah The Swift Current Home Hardware Legionnaires were unable to follow up on a two-win weekend when they lost both games to the visiting Prince Albert Mintos.

