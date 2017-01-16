Jan. 16 a " 17: police watch
Moose Jaw Police Service responded to 35 calls during the 24-hour period ending Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 7 a.m. Those calls included one alarm, two 9-1-1 calls, and two curfew checks. Police were called to the 1300 block of Gordon Road to handle a mischief case at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16. A man was charged with mischief as a result of the incident and has been released pending Sgt.
