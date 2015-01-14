Jan. 14 a " 15: police watch

Moose Jaw Police Service responded to 33 calls between 7 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14 and 7 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, including two alarm calls and eight 9-1-1 calls. Shortly after 9 a.m. on Saturday, police dealt with a mischief case on the 800 block of Fifth Avenue North West.

