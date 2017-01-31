Hudye represents Yorkton Regional at ...

Hudye represents Yorkton Regional at Provincials

YORKTON REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL'S Jennifer Hudye competed at the Provincial Grass Golf Championships in Humboldt on September 24 and 25. YORKTON REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL'S Jennifer Hudye competed at the Provincial Grass Golf Championships in Humboldt on September 24 and 25. As the lone representative of Yorkton Regional High School at the Provincial Grass Golf Championships, Jennifer Hudye was carrying a lot on her shoulders. Fresh off winning the Districts title at Deer Park, Hudye headed to Provincials, held September 24-25, with high expectations.

Saskatchewan

