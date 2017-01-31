Hudye represents Yorkton Regional at Provincials
YORKTON REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL'S Jennifer Hudye competed at the Provincial Grass Golf Championships in Humboldt on September 24 and 25. YORKTON REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL'S Jennifer Hudye competed at the Provincial Grass Golf Championships in Humboldt on September 24 and 25. As the lone representative of Yorkton Regional High School at the Provincial Grass Golf Championships, Jennifer Hudye was carrying a lot on her shoulders. Fresh off winning the Districts title at Deer Park, Hudye headed to Provincials, held September 24-25, with high expectations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yorkton This Week & Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10)
|34 min
|Liars
|2
|Wage rollback in Saskatchewan could be messy: L...
|1 hr
|H8 Brad Wall corr...
|1
|On cross-country tour, Trudeau hears growing an...
|15 hr
|The Macadamia Nut
|16
|Michaela Pereira (Jun '09)
|Sun
|Andrew
|61
|Packed house at prime minister's forum in Winnipeg
|Jan 29
|Henry Standing Bear
|5
|ASC Issues Warning About Mexican Real Estate Se... (Dec '07)
|Jan 28
|Justine Tyme
|383
|UPDATE 1-Crews seek source of Saskatchewan oil ...
|Jan 24
|nice goin NOT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC