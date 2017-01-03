Higher numbers of patients staying longer to treat addiction, detox manager says
Troy Neiszner manages the detox centre for the Regina-Qu'Appelle Health Region and he says more people are coming into the detox centre seeking treatment for crystal meth and fentanyl use. Crystal meth and fentanyl are partially to blame for a crime spike in Regina within the past year and has resulted in higher amounts of people seeking treatment for substance abuse.
