Healing Hands workshop set to reopen after fire destroyed building
Healing Hands, a division of Healing Hearts, was working to build this canoe with a group from Red Feather Spirit Lodge when the building was destroyed by fire. ) Members of Healing Hearts Ministries are working hard to reopen the Healing Hands workshop after a fire destroyed the building in June 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ASC Issues Warning About Mexican Real Estate Se... (Dec '07)
|Sun
|OHCAn
|382
|What could be better than Moose Jaw, with a Reg... (Jun '10)
|Jan 7
|mjpast
|53
|Canada by train in winter reveals dazzling Grea... (Dec '15)
|Dec 20
|Come4It
|2
|Introducing Fastest Mobile Networks Canada 2016
|Dec 17
|RDL
|4
|Man charged with murder on Little Black Bear Fi...
|Dec 17
|Problem Child
|1
|Missing Regina man dies hours after being found...
|Dec 17
|Problem Child
|1
|Prairie-based online food delivery firm SkipThe...
|Dec 16
|no Picnic out there
|1
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC