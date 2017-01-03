Gensource Completes Exploration Drill...

Gensource Completes Exploration Drilling Program for its Vanguard One Project

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Business Wire

The program builds upon the two wells drilled on the property in 2012, and will enable Gensource to advance the determination of the resource extent, grade, and ultimately allow for updating and issuing of a revised NI 43-101 report. Mike Ferguson, Gensource's President & CEO commented: "It is a significant milestone for Gensource to successfully complete our exploration drilling program, and retrieve the full core from the Prairie Evaporite from both drilling locations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saskatchewan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Relocating to Saskatoon 17 hr MsB1981 1
News ASC Issues Warning About Mexican Real Estate Se... (Dec '07) Jan 8 OHCAn 382
News What could be better than Moose Jaw, with a Reg... (Jun '10) Jan 7 mjpast 53
News Canada by train in winter reveals dazzling Grea... (Dec '15) Dec 20 Come4It 2
News Introducing Fastest Mobile Networks Canada 2016 Dec 17 RDL 4
News Man charged with murder on Little Black Bear Fi... Dec 17 Problem Child 1
News Missing Regina man dies hours after being found... Dec 17 Problem Child 1
See all Saskatchewan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saskatchewan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Saskatchewan

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,304 • Total comments across all topics: 277,798,346

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC