Gensource Completes Exploration Drilling Program for its Vanguard One Project

The program builds upon the two wells drilled on the property in 2012, and will enable Gensource to advance the determination of the resource extent, grade, and ultimately allow for updating and issuing of a revised NI 43-101 report. Mike Ferguson, Gensource's President & CEO commented: "It is a significant milestone for Gensource to successfully complete our exploration drilling program, and retrieve the full core from the Prairie Evaporite from both drilling locations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.