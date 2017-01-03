Fred Penner continues to learn about the power of music
He's been performing for decades but Fred Penner said he may be busier than ever, with no plans of slowing down. The beloved entertainer is visiting Regina and Saskatoon later in the month as part of the lineup for this year's Winterruption festival.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What could be better than Moose Jaw, with a Reg... (Jun '10)
|18 hr
|mjpast
|53
|Canada by train in winter reveals dazzling Grea... (Dec '15)
|Dec 20
|Come4It
|2
|Introducing Fastest Mobile Networks Canada 2016
|Dec 17
|RDL
|4
|Man charged with murder on Little Black Bear Fi...
|Dec 17
|Problem Child
|1
|Missing Regina man dies hours after being found...
|Dec 17
|Problem Child
|1
|Prairie-based online food delivery firm SkipThe...
|Dec 16
|no Picnic out there
|1
|Winnipeg startup SkipTheDishes gobbled up by Br...
|Dec 16
|Gordo Munsinger
|1
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC