Former Estevan police officer guilty of assault to be sentenced in March
A former Estevan police officer accused of pushing the face of a handcuffed man into the pavement was found guilty of common assault. Mohammed Khan's defence lawyer is asking for an absolute discharge in the case but the Crown prosecutor argued that Khan should be subject to a meaningful sentence of a fine, jail time or a suspended sentence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drop a puck, become a Canuck -- new citizens to...
|47 min
|Melting Pot eh
|1
|What a blood plasma-for-profit clinic means for...
|Jan 14
|I Forgot My Shoes
|1
|Relocating to Saskatoon
|Jan 10
|MsB1981
|1
|ASC Issues Warning About Mexican Real Estate Se... (Dec '07)
|Jan 8
|OHCAn
|382
|What could be better than Moose Jaw, with a Reg... (Jun '10)
|Jan 7
|mjpast
|53
|Canada by train in winter reveals dazzling Grea... (Dec '15)
|Dec '16
|Come4It
|2
|Introducing Fastest Mobile Networks Canada 2016
|Dec '16
|RDL
|4
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC