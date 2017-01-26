First Bachelor of Nursing students to graduate in June
Parkland College's annual graduation ceremony this June will include another major milestone. A group of students will collect their Bachelor of Science in Nursing degrees at the celebration, becoming the first class to do so at Parkland College.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yorkton This Week & Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UPDATE 1-Crews seek source of Saskatchewan oil ...
|Tue
|nice goin NOT
|1
|Drop a puck, become a Canuck -- new citizens to...
|Jan 21
|Arian
|2
|What a blood plasma-for-profit clinic means for...
|Jan 14
|I Forgot My Shoes
|1
|Relocating to Saskatoon
|Jan 10
|MsB1981
|1
|ASC Issues Warning About Mexican Real Estate Se... (Dec '07)
|Jan 8
|OHCAn
|382
|What could be better than Moose Jaw, with a Reg... (Jun '10)
|Jan 7
|mjpast
|53
|Canada by train in winter reveals dazzling Grea... (Dec '15)
|Dec '16
|Come4It
|2
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC