Fifth person charged in Deergrove Crescent shooting in Regina's south end
A 22-year-old man was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot at a home on Deergrove Crescent in the city's Whitmore Park neighbourhood. He later made his way to a home on the 900 block of Shannon Road.
