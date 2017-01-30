Fifth person charged in Deergrove Cre...

Fifth person charged in Deergrove Crescent shooting in Regina's south end

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

A 22-year-old man was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot at a home on Deergrove Crescent in the city's Whitmore Park neighbourhood. He later made his way to a home on the 900 block of Shannon Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saskatchewan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News On cross-country tour, Trudeau hears growing an... 5 hr Hawaii Five-Hole 11
News Michaela Pereira (Jun '09) 22 hr Andrew 61
News Packed house at prime minister's forum in Winnipeg Sun Henry Standing Bear 5
News ASC Issues Warning About Mexican Real Estate Se... (Dec '07) Sat Justine Tyme 383
News UPDATE 1-Crews seek source of Saskatchewan oil ... Jan 24 nice goin NOT 1
News Drop a puck, become a Canuck -- new citizens to... Jan 21 Arian 2
News What a blood plasma-for-profit clinic means for... Jan 14 I Forgot My Shoes 1
See all Saskatchewan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saskatchewan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Saskatchewan

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,709 • Total comments across all topics: 278,408,753

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC