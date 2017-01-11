Family, friends question why Saskatoon woman froze to death
On New Year's Day, the body of 22-year-old Rudy Lynn Kishayinew was found outside a business a block away from St. Paul's Hospital. Her friends and family tell CBC they still have questions about the circumstances of her death.
