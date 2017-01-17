Family calls for inquest after Saskat...

Family calls for inquest after Saskatoon woman's death

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: CBC News

On New Year's Day, the body of 22-year-old Rudy Lynn Kishayinew was found outside a business a block away from St. Paul's Hospital. Her friends and family tell CBC they still have questions about the circumstances of her death.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saskatchewan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What a blood plasma-for-profit clinic means for... Jan 14 I Forgot My Shoes 1
Relocating to Saskatoon Jan 10 MsB1981 1
News ASC Issues Warning About Mexican Real Estate Se... (Dec '07) Jan 8 OHCAn 382
News What could be better than Moose Jaw, with a Reg... (Jun '10) Jan 7 mjpast 53
News Canada by train in winter reveals dazzling Grea... (Dec '15) Dec 20 Come4It 2
News Introducing Fastest Mobile Networks Canada 2016 Dec '16 RDL 4
News Man charged with murder on Little Black Bear Fi... Dec '16 Problem Child 1
See all Saskatchewan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saskatchewan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Saskatchewan

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,249 • Total comments across all topics: 278,014,463

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC