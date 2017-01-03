Extremely dangerous ice rescues in Saskatoon on the rise
A heart stopping moment on the South Saskatchewan as a man fell through the ice and into the river's icy waters on Thursday afternoon. Remarkably, the man in his twenties was able to pull himself out within a split second of going in near the University Bridge.
