Extremely dangerous ice rescues in Saskatoon on the rise

22 hrs ago

A heart stopping moment on the South Saskatchewan as a man fell through the ice and into the river's icy waters on Thursday afternoon. Remarkably, the man in his twenties was able to pull himself out within a split second of going in near the University Bridge.

