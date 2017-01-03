Extreme Cold Warning in effect across Saskatchewan
Environment Canada has issued a series of Extreme Cold Warnings across Saskatchewan for tonight, with temperatures expected to dip into the -30 Celsius range and windchill values of -40. The Extreme Cold Warning notes that an arctic high pressure ridge will bring the freezing temperatures to Saskatchewan tonight, but conditions will moderate by Wednesday morning.
