Extreme cold on the way for much of Alberta
An extreme cold warning was issued by Environment Canada Wednesday as wind chill values between -40 and -45 are expected through the overnight. At around 3:10 p.m., a strip of eastern Alberta - from the Fort McMurray area south to the Lloydminster region - were under the warning.
