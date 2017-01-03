Drunk Pilot Prompts Safety Workshop

Drunk Pilot Prompts Safety Workshop

Canada's Transport Minister Marc Garneau will convene a "workshop" with the leaders of the country's airlines to ensure everything possible is being done to avoid a repeat of a widely publicized drunk pilot incident earlier this month. A heavily drunk Sunwing Airlines captain was pulled from the cockpit after passing out before a flight from Calgary to Regina, Saskatchewan and then to Cancun.

