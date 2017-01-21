Drop a puck, become a Canuck -- new citizens to be sworn in at hockey game
That might be the idea behind a ceremony to be held this weekend at a Saskatoon Blades hockey game, where 20 new Canadians will be sworn in as citizens. The group will take their oaths of citizenship with both the Blades and the Swift Current Broncos of the Western Hockey League looking on, and will also get a chance to don skates, grab a stick and learn a bit more about the game.
