'Different element in the air' as Muslim comedian tours show
Comedian Ali Hassan said there's a different element in the air on some stops as he tours his Muslim, Interrupted show. The comedian's wife and her siblings were born in Saskatoon and he has previously performed in the Bridge City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ASC Issues Warning About Mexican Real Estate Se... (Dec '07)
|5 hr
|OHCAn
|382
|What could be better than Moose Jaw, with a Reg... (Jun '10)
|Sat
|mjpast
|53
|Canada by train in winter reveals dazzling Grea... (Dec '15)
|Dec 20
|Come4It
|2
|Introducing Fastest Mobile Networks Canada 2016
|Dec 17
|RDL
|4
|Man charged with murder on Little Black Bear Fi...
|Dec 17
|Problem Child
|1
|Missing Regina man dies hours after being found...
|Dec 17
|Problem Child
|1
|Prairie-based online food delivery firm SkipThe...
|Dec 16
|no Picnic out there
|1
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC