Death of Nadine Machiskinic leaves mo...

Death of Nadine Machiskinic leaves more questions than answers

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

An associate professor at the University of Regina says there are more questions than there are answers in the death of Nadine Machiskinic. Michelle Stewart teaches in the department of justice studies at the University of Regina.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saskatchewan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Relocating to Saskatoon Tue MsB1981 1
News ASC Issues Warning About Mexican Real Estate Se... (Dec '07) Jan 8 OHCAn 382
News What could be better than Moose Jaw, with a Reg... (Jun '10) Jan 7 mjpast 53
News Canada by train in winter reveals dazzling Grea... (Dec '15) Dec 20 Come4It 2
News Introducing Fastest Mobile Networks Canada 2016 Dec 17 RDL 4
News Man charged with murder on Little Black Bear Fi... Dec 17 Problem Child 1
News Missing Regina man dies hours after being found... Dec 17 Problem Child 1
See all Saskatchewan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saskatchewan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Saskatchewan

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,843 • Total comments across all topics: 277,805,948

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC