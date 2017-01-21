Danny Michel brings Arctic experience to Winterruption
Danny Michel spent 18 days on a Russian icebreaker called Kapitan Khlebnikov with astronaut Chris Hadfield's project Generator Arctic. Musician Danny Michel went a long way to write some of the songs he will be performing at Winterruption in Saskatoon and Regina this weekend.
