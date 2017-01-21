Daily police calls

Moose Jaw Police Service answered a total of 43 calls, including seven 9-1-1 calls, during the 24-hour period ending at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21. They also dealt with one parking bylaw, five assists to other agencies, two alarm calls and execute three warrants. Beginning at about quarter after eight in the morning, police responded to a single vehicle collision at the intersection of Tenth Avenue South West and Coteau Street West.

