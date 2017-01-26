Courtroom erupts as Nathan Joseph pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2014 stabbing

Police have opened a homicide investigation into the death of Dustin Boulet, which happened early Saturday, Mar. 1 2014 outside of Bridges Ale House and Eatery and its connected off-sale liquor store in Saskatoon. Tensions were high as a 27-year-old man pleaded guilty to manslaughter in Saskatoon's Court of Queen's Bench this morning.

