Cold temps can't keep hockey fans away
Hank the Beaver, the Hometown Hockey mascot, and fans cheer on a performance at Hometown Hockey in Moose Jaw, on January 7, 2017. -- Despite the frigid cold temperatures, hundreds bundled up and headed out to day one of Roger's Hometown Hockey in Moose Jaw.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ASC Issues Warning About Mexican Real Estate Se... (Dec '07)
|Sun
|OHCAn
|382
|What could be better than Moose Jaw, with a Reg... (Jun '10)
|Sat
|mjpast
|53
|Canada by train in winter reveals dazzling Grea... (Dec '15)
|Dec 20
|Come4It
|2
|Introducing Fastest Mobile Networks Canada 2016
|Dec 17
|RDL
|4
|Man charged with murder on Little Black Bear Fi...
|Dec 17
|Problem Child
|1
|Missing Regina man dies hours after being found...
|Dec 17
|Problem Child
|1
|Prairie-based online food delivery firm SkipThe...
|Dec 16
|no Picnic out there
|1
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC