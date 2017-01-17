Canadians travellers appear undeterred by fatal shooting in Mexico
Canadian travellers and expats appear undeterred by a fatal shooting at the popular Mexican resort town of Playa del Carmen this week, saying the area remains safe despite what they consider an isolated tragedy. A spokesman for the Quebec-Riviera Maya Chamber of Commerce says the Canadian expats and business owners he has spoken to are saddened by the attack that killed five people, including an Ontario security guard, but are not concerned for their own safety.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Langley Advance.
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What a blood plasma-for-profit clinic means for...
|Jan 14
|I Forgot My Shoes
|1
|Relocating to Saskatoon
|Jan 10
|MsB1981
|1
|ASC Issues Warning About Mexican Real Estate Se... (Dec '07)
|Jan 8
|OHCAn
|382
|What could be better than Moose Jaw, with a Reg... (Jun '10)
|Jan 7
|mjpast
|53
|Canada by train in winter reveals dazzling Grea... (Dec '15)
|Dec 20
|Come4It
|2
|Introducing Fastest Mobile Networks Canada 2016
|Dec '16
|RDL
|4
|Man charged with murder on Little Black Bear Fi...
|Dec '16
|Problem Child
|1
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC