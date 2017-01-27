Canadian politeness is killing the efficiency of our highways
Since 2015, the City of Saskatoon has been pushing the zipper merge as a method to reduce congestion. At the first sign of a lane coming to an end, the Canadian strategy is to immediately cram into single file and abandon the soon-to-run-out lane.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The London Free Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|On cross-country tour, Trudeau hears growing an...
|7 hr
|Billy Hill - Hill...
|4
|Packed house at prime minister's forum in Winnipeg
|12 hr
|Will Nott - Conse...
|3
|UPDATE 1-Crews seek source of Saskatchewan oil ...
|Jan 24
|nice goin NOT
|1
|Drop a puck, become a Canuck -- new citizens to...
|Jan 21
|Arian
|2
|What a blood plasma-for-profit clinic means for...
|Jan 14
|I Forgot My Shoes
|1
|Relocating to Saskatoon
|Jan 10
|MsB1981
|1
|ASC Issues Warning About Mexican Real Estate Se... (Dec '07)
|Jan 8
|OHCAn
|382
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC